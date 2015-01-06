Garbig to Represent Bucs at NFL PPK Finals

Alana Rose Garbig from Hernando, Florida, will be among 40 young athletes from across the United States to compete in the NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Finals Saturday, Jan. 10, in Seattle during the weekend of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game. Garbig, who competes in the Girls 6-7 division, will represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after advancing throughout Tampa Bay's local competition, including the Buccaneers Team Championship, which took place at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 30.
Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch two punts, two passes and two kicks with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The best score from each activity is tabulated to determine the athlete's total. All youngsters advanced to the national finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from across the country qualified as national finalists.
NFL Punt, Pass & Kick, which began in 1961, is celebrating its 53rd anniversary. It is one of the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competitions. NFL stars – including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO – competed in the Punt, Pass & Kick program as youngsters.
"USA Football is pleased to manage the Punt, Pass & Kick program," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECK said. USA Football is the sport's national governing body and the official youth development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams. "This fun football competition rooted in fundamental skills continues to capture the imagination of young athletes, boys and girls alike. We congratulate our national finalists and look forward to an exciting Saturday in Seattle."
All participants and their guests are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.
Finalists are listed along with the NFL team that hosted their regional competition:
Boys 6-7
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Easton Reimers
Missoula, Mont.
Seattle Seahawks
Lucian Deering
McKinney, Texas
Dallas Cowboys
Alexander McPherson
Palm City, Fla.
Miami Dolphins
AJ Manning
Rio Rancho, N.M.
Arizona Cardinals
Girls 6-7
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Alana Rose Garbig
Hernando, Fla.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Selena Maldonado
Hornell, N.Y.
Buffalo Bills
Keyera Cameron
Hemet, Calif.
San Diego Chargers
Hannah Campbell
Winchester, Tenn.
Tennessee Titans
Boys 8-9
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Omar Zachery Jr
Lawrenceville, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons
Matiwos Rumley
Hebron, Conn.
New England Patriots
Jake Epstein
Boynton Beach, Fla.
Miami Dolphins
Jarom Alani
Ho'okena, Hawaii
San Diego Chargers
Girls 8-9
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Macy Richardson
Tecumseh, Neb.
Kansas City Chiefs
Samantha Ehlers
Elk Point, S.D.
Minnesota Vikings
Lauren Cummings
Billings, Mont.
Denver Broncos
Tylana Abraham
Kailua- Kona, Hawaii
San Diego Chargers
Boys 10-11
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Isaac Toole
Rockford, Mich.
Detroit Lions
Amari Thomas
Prince George's County, Md.
Washington Redskins
Tyler Jenson
Albuquerque, N.M.
Arizona Cardinals
Raymond Price III
East Palo Alto, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers
Girls 10-11
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Jayla Medeiros
Kealakekua, Hawaii
San Diego Chargers
Elia Hebel
Albany, Texas
Dallas Cowboys
Remy Minton
Fort Collins, Colo.
Denver Broncos
Olivia Osborn
Waukesha, Wis.
Green Bay Packers
Boys 12-13
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Dylan Downing
Lenexa, Kan.
Kansas City Chiefs
Elias Espinoza
Pueblo, Colo.
Denver Broncos
Davis York
Griffin, Ga.
Atlanta Falcons
Collin Travasos
Pleasanton, Calif.
Oakland Raiders
Girls 12-13
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Audrey Lee Pelster
Burlington, Ky.
Cincinnati Bengals
Kirstyn Hines
Woodward, Okla.
Dallas Cowboys
Kendall De La Vega
Valencia, Calif.
San Diego Chargers
Katie Sue Rahilly
Newberry, Mich.
Detroit Lions
Boys 14-15
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Alex Folz
Spring Grove, Minn.
Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Evans
Slinger, Wis.
Green Bay Packers
Kealiiholookoa Maruyama
Henderson, Nev.
San Diego Chargers
Ettman Noriega
Sacramento, Calif.
San Francisco 49ers
Girls 14-15
*Name *
Hometown
NFL team representing
Elizabeth Moberg
Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Miami Dolphins
Kayleigh Addington
Lexington, Va.
Washington Redskins
Calla Haldorson
Hamilton, Mont.
Seattle Seahawks
Molly Saylor
South Park, Pa.
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Punt, Pass and Kick is part of NFL Youth Football, which provides ways for children to play, watch and experience the game of football. For more information, visit www.NFLPPK.com. For other NFL PLAY 60 youth programs, visit www.NFLRUSH.com.