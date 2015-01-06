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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Garbig to Represent Bucs at NFL PPK Finals

Jan 06, 2015 at 03:33 AM
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Alana Rose Garbig from Hernando, Florida, will be among 40 young athletes from across the United States to compete in the NFL PUNT, PASS & KICK National Finals Saturday, Jan. 10, in Seattle during the weekend of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game. Garbig, who competes in the Girls 6-7 division, will represent the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after advancing throughout Tampa Bay's local competition, including the Buccaneers Team Championship, which took place at Raymond James Stadium on Nov. 30.

Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch two punts, two passes and two kicks with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). The best score from each activity is tabulated to determine the athlete's total. All youngsters advanced to the national finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from across the country qualified as national finalists.

NFL Punt, Pass & Kick, which began in 1961, is celebrating its 53rd anniversary. It is one of the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competitions. NFL stars – including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks TROY AIKMAN and DAN MARINO – competed in the Punt, Pass & Kick program as youngsters.

"USA Football is pleased to manage the Punt, Pass & Kick program," USA Football Executive Director SCOTT HALLENBECK said. USA Football is the sport's national governing body and the official youth development partner of the NFL and its 32 teams. "This fun football competition rooted in fundamental skills continues to capture the imagination of young athletes, boys and girls alike. We congratulate our national finalists and look forward to an exciting Saturday in Seattle."

All participants and their guests are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers.

Finalists are listed along with the NFL team that hosted their regional competition:

Boys 6-7

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Easton Reimers

Missoula, Mont.

Seattle Seahawks

Lucian Deering

McKinney, Texas

Dallas Cowboys

Alexander McPherson

Palm City, Fla.

Miami Dolphins

AJ Manning

Rio Rancho, N.M.

Arizona Cardinals

Girls 6-7

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Alana Rose Garbig

Hernando, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Selena Maldonado

Hornell, N.Y.

Buffalo Bills

Keyera Cameron

Hemet, Calif.

San Diego Chargers

Hannah Campbell

Winchester, Tenn.

Tennessee Titans

Boys 8-9

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Omar Zachery Jr

Lawrenceville, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons

Matiwos Rumley

Hebron, Conn.

New England Patriots

Jake Epstein

Boynton Beach, Fla.

Miami Dolphins

Jarom Alani

Ho'okena, Hawaii

San Diego Chargers

Girls 8-9

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Macy Richardson

Tecumseh, Neb.

Kansas City Chiefs

Samantha Ehlers

Elk Point, S.D.

Minnesota Vikings

Lauren Cummings

Billings, Mont.

Denver Broncos

Tylana Abraham

Kailua- Kona, Hawaii

San Diego Chargers

Boys 10-11

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Isaac Toole

Rockford, Mich.

Detroit Lions

Amari Thomas

Prince George's County, Md.

Washington Redskins

Tyler Jenson

Albuquerque, N.M.

Arizona Cardinals

Raymond Price III

East Palo Alto, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers

Girls 10-11

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Jayla Medeiros

Kealakekua, Hawaii

San Diego Chargers

Elia Hebel

Albany, Texas

Dallas Cowboys

Remy Minton

Fort Collins, Colo.

Denver Broncos

Olivia Osborn

Waukesha, Wis.

Green Bay Packers

Boys 12-13

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Dylan Downing

Lenexa, Kan.

Kansas City Chiefs

Elias Espinoza

Pueblo, Colo.

Denver Broncos

Davis York

Griffin, Ga.

Atlanta Falcons

Collin Travasos

Pleasanton, Calif.

Oakland Raiders

Girls 12-13

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Audrey Lee Pelster

Burlington, Ky.

Cincinnati Bengals

Kirstyn Hines

Woodward, Okla.

Dallas Cowboys

Kendall De La Vega

Valencia, Calif.

San Diego Chargers

Katie Sue Rahilly

Newberry, Mich.

Detroit Lions

Boys 14-15

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Alex Folz

Spring Grove, Minn.

Minnesota Vikings

Tyler Evans

Slinger, Wis.

Green Bay Packers

Kealiiholookoa Maruyama

Henderson, Nev.

San Diego Chargers

Ettman Noriega

Sacramento, Calif.

San Francisco 49ers

Girls 14-15

*Name              *

Hometown

NFL team representing

Elizabeth Moberg

Port St. Lucie, Fla.

Miami Dolphins

Kayleigh Addington

Lexington, Va.

Washington Redskins

Calla Haldorson

Hamilton, Mont.

Seattle Seahawks

Molly Saylor

South Park, Pa.

Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick is part of NFL Youth Football, which provides ways for children to play, watch and experience the game of football. For more information, visit www.NFLPPK.com. For other NFL PLAY 60 youth programs, visit www.NFLRUSH.com.

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