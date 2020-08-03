Camp Countdown: Biggest Leap in 2020

The leap. That's what we call it when an NFL player goes from good one season to great the next. Or from relatively obscure to the center of attention. Think of Chris Godwin, who had a nice 800-yard season as an NFL sophomore and then suddenly emerged as an NFL top-10 receiver in 2019.

Now, the leap can be splashy, like a three-year-old in a kiddie pool. I would put Rondé Barber's 1998 season in that category, as he played in all of one game in his rookie season before busting out with picks and sacks and forced fumbles and touchdowns in his second year. Or the leap can be quiet, like an Olympic diver nailing his entry. Vita Vea probably makes a big splash when he jumps in a pool but he had a rather unheralded breakout in 2019, apart from his much-hyped big-man touchdown catch.

Lots of NFL standouts make that jump in their second seasons, having gotten a good feel for what the league is all about as a rookie. That was the case for Barber and Vea. Godwin actually made something of a leap in his second season but his biggest step forward (so far) was in his third campaign. Sometimes it even takes longer; John Lynch scuffled for a few seasons under coaches who couldn't find the right fit for him and then blossomed in his fourth year after Tony Dungy's arrival.

Sometimes it's a simple matter of being blessed with better injury fortune. Hall of Famer Lee Roy Selmon, the first pick in the 1976 draft, was always going to be a star but injuries limited him to eight games as a rookie and he "only" had five sacks. The next season? Boom – 13.0 sacks in 14 games. Sometimes it just comes down to a player finally getting the opportunity he deserves. Two words: Shaq Barrett.

So whatever the situation, we're looking for a player on the Buccaneers' 2020 roster who hasn't yet fully burst onto the scene but will this coming fall. That's the penultimate question in our 10-part Camp Countdown, in which Staff Writer Carmen Vitali and I are debating a number of topics as actual football approaches. We've already discussed such topics as the running back depth chart and the players facing the toughest challenges in the coming weeks; you can find links to the first eight below.

Scott:

There are a lot of good choices for this answer because a good number of young Buccaneer defenders already had mini-breakouts in the second half of 2019. I won't run through the names because Carmen might be writing about one of them below. But I'm going to go in a slightly different direction, landing on a player who's already been in the league for a few years. I am, of course, talking about Rob Gronkowski. When is that guy finally going to do something with all his talents?

Just kidding. My answer is actually Ali Marpet, and I think the recipe for his next leap is going to be one cup of him taking his game up another notch and one cup of him getting some much-deserved recognition. And Tom Brady will be stirring the pot.