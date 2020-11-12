Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 12: CB Carlton Davis Sits Out

The Buccaneers returned two players to full participation while cornerback Carlton Davis was sidelined with a knee injury.

Nov 12, 2020 at 05:29 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

There were a few changes to Tampa Bay's injury report on Thursday. First, the good news: both Lavonte David and Rob Gronkowski returned to full capacity. David had been limited with a knee issue while Gronkowski had a maintenance day on Wednesday.

The bad news is that cornerback Carlton Davis was added to Thursday's practice report as a non-participant due to a knee issue. That is a change from yesterday's report where he did not appear.

The Panthers added three players to their report, including defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker Tahir Whitehead, though the latter's absence from practice was not injury related. Burns was limited. Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice for the second straight day as he works through a shoulder injury. The Panthers also moved Justin Burris to Injured Reserve and removed him from their practice report.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • OLB Shaq Barrett (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation
  • CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Did Not Participate
  • WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation
  • G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation
  • NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation
  • OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

Panthers

  • RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) – Limited Participation
  • DE Brian Burns (groin) – Limited Participation
  • S Jeremy Chinn (knee) – Limited Participation
  • RB Mike Davis (toe) – Full Participation
  • DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) – Full Paricipation
  • DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) – Limited Participation
  • CB Donte Jackson (toe) – Full Participation
  • RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
  • T Russell Okung (calf) – Did Not Participate
  • TE Ian Thomas (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
  • DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) – Did Not Participate
  • LB Tahir Whitehead (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Related Content

news

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 11: Ali Marpet Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got left guard Ali Marpet back in a limited capacity while adding a few key defensive players to the first practice report of Week 10.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 6: Ali Marpet Ruled Out for Week 9

The Buccaneers released their final practice report ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints and ruled out just one player.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 5: Jamel Dean Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers got their starting corner back after he sat out Wednesday's practice with an illness.
news

Saints-Buccaneers Injury Report Nov. 4: Will Gholston Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers held a walk-through practice on Wednesday following their Monday Night Football matchup and listed eight players with injury designations.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 31: Chris Godwin Only Buc Ruled Out

The Buccaneers finished their last practice of Week Eight returning three players to full capacity and ruling just wide receiver Chris Godwin out for Monday Night Football.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 30: No Changes for Bucs on Friday

The Buccaneers had no change to the status of five players listed on this week's injury report following Friday's practice.
news

Buccaneers-Giants Injury Report Oct. 29: Chris Godwin Sidelined

The Buccaneers had just five players total appear on the first injury report of Week Eight, with wide receiver Chris Godwin the only one who sat out entirely.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 23: No Bucs Ruled Out

The final practice report reveals no Buccaneers ruled out for Sunday's game in Las Vegas as the Bucs take on the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 22: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Return to Practice

Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice on Thursday, while the Raiders' report remained unchanged.
news

Buccaneers-Raiders Injury Report Oct. 21: Leonard Fournette Returns to Practice Fully

The Buccaneers escaped Sunday's win over the Packers relatively unscathed and have minimal new concerns heading into Sunday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

Packers-Buccaneers Injury Report Oct. 16: Three Bucs Questionable for Sunday

The Buccaneers aren't ruling anyone out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers at home.

Advertising