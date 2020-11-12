Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Nov. 12: CB Carlton Davis Sits Out

There were a few changes to Tampa Bay's injury report on Thursday. First, the good news: both Lavonte David and Rob Gronkowski returned to full capacity. David had been limited with a knee issue while Gronkowski had a maintenance day on Wednesday.
The bad news is that cornerback Carlton Davis was added to Thursday's practice report as a non-participant due to a knee issue. That is a change from yesterday's report where he did not appear.
The Panthers added three players to their report, including defensive end Brian Burns and linebacker Tahir Whitehead, though the latter's absence from practice was not injury related. Burns was limited. Running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice for the second straight day as he works through a shoulder injury. The Panthers also moved Justin Burris to Injured Reserve and removed him from their practice report.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- OLB Shaq Barrett (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- ILB Lavonte David (knee) – Full Participation
- CB Carlton Davis (knee) – Did Not Participate
- WR Chris Godwin (finger) – Limited Participation
- TE Rob Gronkowski (not injury related) – Full Participation
- G Ali Marpet (concussion) – Limited Participation
- NT Steve McLendon (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- WR Scotty Miller (hip/groin) – Limited Participation
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (groin) – Limited Participation
- OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation
Panthers
- RB Reggie Bonnafon (ankle) – Limited Participation
- DE Brian Burns (groin) – Limited Participation
- S Jeremy Chinn (knee) – Limited Participation
- RB Mike Davis (toe) – Full Participation
- DE Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) – Full Paricipation
- DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder) – Limited Participation
- CB Donte Jackson (toe) – Full Participation
- RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) – Did Not Participate
- T Russell Okung (calf) – Did Not Participate
- TE Ian Thomas (not injury related) – Did Not Participate
- DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) – Did Not Participate
- LB Tahir Whitehead (not injury related) – Did Not Participate