Jalon Daniels Will Remain Bucs' Starter in Baker Mayfield's Absence

Daniels did throw two interceptions in the game, but he said after the game that it was a matter of execution as to where he put the football because he had correctly read the coverages on both plays. He said he was not uncomfortable in his first start, even early in the contest.

"I wouldn't say it took me some time to get comfortable," said Daniels. "I was seeing everything right. [I was able to] see everything that they were doing and was able to come back to the sideline and [was] able to communicate that with the rest of the team and my coaching staff. Like I said, they get paid to go out there and make plays, too, and they made a few plays today, as well."

Despite being a rookie, Daniels knows he plays a position that is naturally going to make teammates look to him for leadership. He is not shy about that aspect of his job, either, and he intends to show the team that he is a rock in good times and bad.