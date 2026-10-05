Jalon Daniels Will Remain Bucs' Starter in Baker Mayfield's Absence

Jalon Daniels made his first NFL start on Sunday in a 17-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and after the game Head Coach Todd Bowles did not hesitate to give Daniels his stamp of approval going forward. With a quick turnaround, the Buccaneers will play in Dallas on Thursday night in Week Five and Daniels will make his second career start.
"Yeah, he'll be the quarterback Thursday night," said Bowles. "He had some ups and he had some downs, but for his first time out there, he didn't panic, he didn't do anything. He escaped, used his legs well at times. It's his first game – he's going to have some ups and downs."
Daniels became the first rookie quarterback to start a game in the NFL this season, ahead of all 10 who were taken in the 2026 NFL Draft. Daniels was not drafted after a six-year career at Kansas, but he signed with the Buccaneers and was impressive enough to earn the primary reserve spot behind Mayfield. That has not been a particularly busy job for the past three-plus years, as Mayfield had started 57 consecutive games (postseason included) since joining the Buccaneers in 2023, but a dislocated right thumb finally knocked him out and he is expected to miss at least two more games. On Sunday, Daniels became the first undrafted rookie ever to start a game at quarterback for the Buccaneers.
Daniels' threw two interceptions but he also had a touchdown pass to running back Kenny Gainwell, added 55 rushing yards and generally showed the headiness that has impressed both his coaches and teammates.
"Mistakes are going to happen – nobody is going to play a perfect game, but Jalon's dedication to the game and his energy [rubs] off on everyone, good or bad," said wide receiver Ted Hurst who caught a 21-yard sideline pass on an extremely precise throw from Daniels in the second quarter that helped set up Sean Tucker's two-yard touchdown run. "I feel like he played [well]. He gave us what we needed. He gave us an opportunity to win."
Daniels did throw two interceptions in the game, but he said after the game that it was a matter of execution as to where he put the football because he had correctly read the coverages on both plays. He said he was not uncomfortable in his first start, even early in the contest.
"I wouldn't say it took me some time to get comfortable," said Daniels. "I was seeing everything right. [I was able to] see everything that they were doing and was able to come back to the sideline and [was] able to communicate that with the rest of the team and my coaching staff. Like I said, they get paid to go out there and make plays, too, and they made a few plays today, as well."
Despite being a rookie, Daniels knows he plays a position that is naturally going to make teammates look to him for leadership. He is not shy about that aspect of his job, either, and he intends to show the team that he is a rock in good times and bad.
"Be the same person every single day," he said. "I don't care how bad things can get or how good things are – if you're not the same person every single day, you're not staying true to yourself. I meant what I said when I said that. I'm going to come in and be the same guy every single day. I'm going to do everything I can to be able to make sure we're going to be able to go out there and try to win a football game on Thursday Night Football."