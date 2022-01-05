Updates: Aaron Stinnie Returns to Practice, COVID List Cleared

Jan 5 Updates
Guard Aaron Stinnie returned to practice on Wednesday as the Buccaneers began their preparations for the regular-season finale against Carolina. Stinnie was placed on injured reserve on December 1 after suffering a knee injury in his first career regular-season start while filling in for injured left guard Ali Marpet at Indianapolis. The Buccaneers have a 21-day window in which Stinnie can practice with the team without counting against the active roster.
The Buccaneers also activated punter Bradley Pinion from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Pinion was placed on that list on December 31 and was unavailable against the Jets last weekend. He has also been dealing with a right hip injury, which caused him to miss the Bucs' Week 16 contest at Carolina.
Jan 4 Updates
Wide receiver Jaelon Darden came off the COVID list on Tuesday after missing two games. Darden had served as the Bucs' primary kick returner for the bulk of his rookie season, with practice squad running back Kenjon Barner taking over those duties in his absence. With Darden's activation, the Buccaneers had just one player, punter Bradley Pinion, left on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Tuesday.
The Buccaneers made a flurry of roster moves and announcements on Saturday in the hours before their plane departed for New Jersey. First, the team announced that Head Coach Bruce Arians and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, who had been isolating at home due to positive COVID tests for most of the week, were returning to their posts and would coach at the game on Sunday. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list but were not allowed to travel with the team on Saturday. Finally, the team elevated four players from the practice squad to make them available to play against the Jets: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and OLB Elijah Ponder.
