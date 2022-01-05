Updates: Aaron Stinnie Returns to Practice, COVID List Cleared

The Buccaneers made a flurry of roster moves and announcements on Saturday in the hours before their plane departed for New Jersey. First, the team announced that Head Coach Bruce Arians and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver, who had been isolating at home due to positive COVID tests for most of the week, were returning to their posts and would coach at the game on Sunday. Cornerbacks Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting were also activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list but were not allowed to travel with the team on Saturday. Finally, the team elevated four players from the practice squad to make them available to play against the Jets: RB Kenjon Barner, WR Cyril Grayson, P Sterling Hofrichter and OLB Elijah Ponder.