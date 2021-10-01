Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Updates: Rob Gronkowski Likely to Miss Patriots Game

Oct 01, 2021 at 03:05 PM
Oct 1 Updates

Tight end Rob Gronkowski was unable to practice all week due to the ribs injury he incurred in Los Angeles last Sunday, and now it appears he won't suit up on Sunday in New England, either. Gronkowski was listed as "doubtful" on Friday's injury report, which likely means he'll be on the sideline when he and Tom Brady make their homecoming to Foxborough.

Cornerback Jamel Dean and running back Giovani Bernard, both of whom suffered knee injuries against the Rams, have already been ruled out. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul is considered questionable, which in his case is a move in the right direction towards returning to the field.

CLICK HERE for more details on the Buccaneer's Friday injury report. CLICK HERE for a closer look at the lineup decisions the Bucs will have to make on Sunday night.

