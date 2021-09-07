Updates: Chris Godwin Added to Injury Report

Though it was delayed by a few days by COVID, Leverett managed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster with his impressive display of versatility during training camp and the preseason. Leverett originally signed with the Buccaneers as a guard and an undrafted rookie in 2020 but has since seen extensive playing time at left tackle. He also got a crash course in playing center midway through camp and actually started the second preseason game at that spot. Gill initially made the active roster but went on IR due to a calf injury; he will be eligible to return after at least three weeks on that list.