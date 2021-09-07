Updates: Chris Godwin Added to Injury Report

Sept 7 Updates
Wide receiver Chris Godwin was added to the Bucs' injury report on Tuesday, as he was limited in practice with a quad issue. However, after practice Head Coach Bruce Arians said that the only player currently out for Thursday's game is safety Jordan Whitehead and that the rest of the players were "ready to roll."
The Buccaneers also gave veteran rest days on Tuesday to tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive lineman Steve McLendon and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.
CLICK HERE for a more detailed look at the Tuesday injury reports for the Buccaneers and Cowboys.
____________________________________________________
Sept 6 Updates
Safety Jordan Whitehead was the only player who was held out when the Buccaneers released their first injury report of 2021. Whitehead is recovering from a hamstring injury that has kept him out of action since mid-August. If Whitehead is unavailable on Thursday night, which appears likely, Mike Edwards will start in his place. Whitehead started all 20 games for the Buccaneers in 2020, including the playoffs, though he played through a shoulder injury late in the postseason and subsequently had surgery in the offseason.
CLICK HERE for more on the Buccaneers' first official injury report of 2021.
____________________________________________________
The Buccaneers announced their 2021 team captains on Monday...and they're the same six as in 2020.
Tom Brady and Mike Evans are the captains on offense, Lavonte David and Devin White get the "C" jerseys on defense and Bradley Pinion and Kevin Minter repeat their captaincies on special teams. Captains are chosen by a vote among the players and this is the eighth straight season that David has been awarded a "C" on his jersey. Evans is now in his fifth straight year as a captain.
CLICK HERE for more on the Bucs' selections of their captains for 2021.
____________________________________________________
Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the last of four players to return after going on that list prior to the preseason finale in Houston. The Buccaneers waived rookie kicker Jose Borregales in order to make room for Suh on the 53-man roster.
Suh is now cleared to play in Thursday's season opener against Dallas, where he will help the Buccaneers' defense try to contain power back Ezekiel Elliott. Suh has been at the heart of a Bucs run defense that ranked first in the NFL in each of the last two seasons. He also contributed 6.0 sacks in 2020, his highest total since 2015.
CLICK HERE for more on Suh's return from the COVID list.
____________________________________________________
Sept 5 Updates
The Buccaneers activated guard Earl Watford from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday but then immediately placed him on the injured reserve list. Thus, no other move was necessary on the 53-man roster.
Watford re-signed with the Buccaneers in mid-August after the team experienced a rash of offensive line injuries in training camp. He was also on the Bucs' practice squad for the Super Bowl and he played the 2019 season in Tampa, making four starts.
CLICK HERE for more on the moves regarding Earl Watson.
____________________________________________________
Sept 3 Updates
Tampa Bay activated first-year guard Nick Leverett from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and placed outside linebacker Cam Gill on injured reserve.
Though it was delayed by a few days by COVID, Leverett managed to earn a spot on the 53-man roster with his impressive display of versatility during training camp and the preseason. Leverett originally signed with the Buccaneers as a guard and an undrafted rookie in 2020 but has since seen extensive playing time at left tackle. He also got a crash course in playing center midway through camp and actually started the second preseason game at that spot. Gill initially made the active roster but went on IR due to a calf injury; he will be eligible to return after at least three weeks on that list.
CLICK HERE for more details on the Leverett and Gill moves.
____________________________________________________
Sept 2 Updates
As they returned to the practice field after a four-day 'mini-bye,' the Buccaneers activated kicker Ryan Succop from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran kicker stabilized a troublesome position for the Buccaneers in 2020, making 37 of his 40 field goal tries, including the postseason.
The Buccaneers also filled five of their remaining six practice squad spots on Thursday, with one of them going to returning safety Andrew Adams. Adams played the past three seasons for the Buccaneers but had left in the 2021 offseason to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bucs eagerly brought him back after he was released by Philadelphia in the league-wide roster cuts.
CLICK HERE for more on Ryan Succop's activation and various practice squad signings. CLICK HERE for more on the practice squad signing of running back Darwin Thompson.
____________________________________________________
Sept 1 Updates
One day after trimming their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players, the Buccaneers began the process of forming their initial practice squad of 2021. Among the nine players signed to that unit on Wednesday was veteran quarterback Ryan Griffin. Griffin had been on Tampa Bay's active roster for each of the past six seasons but was waived on Tuesday as the Bucs elected to keep rookie second-rounder Kyle Trask along with Tom Brady's primary backup, Blaine Gabbert.
Wide receivers Travis Jonsen and Cyril Grayson were also among the nine players signed to the practice squad on Wednesday.
CLICK HERE for more on the Bucs' first practice squad signings of 2021.