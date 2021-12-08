Updates: Ali Marpet, Vita Vea Remain Limited in Practice

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced that Mike Evans has been selected by his teammates as the team's nomination for the prestigious NFL Man of the Year Award. This is the third straight year that Buccaneer players have chosen Evans as their Man of the Year. Said Evans: "It's an honor to be recognized with the very best in the league for the impact that we make in our communities. I'm blessed to play football for a living, but the true value of our work comes in how we uplift those in need of support. To be nominated three years in a row, it's extremely humbling."