Updates: Ali Marpet, Vita Vea Remain Limited in Practice

Dec 8 Updates
The Buccaneers' first injury report of Week 14 was eight players long and featured six who were either limited in practice on Wednesday or held out completely. As Head Coach Bruce Arians noted right after the conclusion of practice the four players who didn't participate were cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive lineman Will Gholston, center Ryan Jensen and safety Jordan Whitehead. The two limited players were guard Ali Marpet (abdomen) and defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee), both of whom continue to deal with injuries that did not keep them out of last Sunday's game in Atlanta.
The Buccaneers opened their week of practice on Wednesday at walk-through speed but four players were not able to participate in that exercise. That includes two players with new injuries from last Sunday's game in Atlanta: cornerback Jamel Dean with a concussion and center Ryan Jensen with an ankle ailment. Defensive lineman Will Gholston was already dealing with a wrist injury but he added a knee issue very late in the win over the Falcons. Safety Jordan Whitehead is still sidelined by the calf injury he sustained in Indianapolis in Week 12.
Cornerback Richard Sherman, who is on injured reserve due to a calf strain, returned to practice on Wednesday, as did wide receiver Justin Watson, who has been on the physically unable to perform list since having knee surgery in July. Both players can now practice with the team for up to three weeks without counting against the roster limit, and either or both can be activated to the roster at any point during that span. Head Coach Bruce Arians said on Monday that Sherman would start cross-training at safety when he got back on the practice field.
____________________________________________________
Dec 7 Updates
Tampa native Garrison Sanborn returned for a third stint with the Buccaneers when he was signed to the practice squad on Tuesday. Sanborn was the Buccaneers' long-snapper during the 2017 and 2018 season, and he also spent the last six weeks of 2020 on the practice squad. The Buccaneers may need Sanborn to handle snapping duties on Sunday against Buffalo if their current long-snapper, Zach Triner, is not off the COVID list by then.
On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced that Mike Evans has been selected by his teammates as the team's nomination for the prestigious NFL Man of the Year Award. This is the third straight year that Buccaneer players have chosen Evans as their Man of the Year. Said Evans: "It's an honor to be recognized with the very best in the league for the impact that we make in our communities. I'm blessed to play football for a living, but the true value of our work comes in how we uplift those in need of support. To be nominated three years in a row, it's extremely humbling."
The Buccaneers submitted their Week 14 list of protected practice squad players on Tuesday and it includes safety Troy Warner, who had most recently been on that list in Week Eight. He joins kicker Jose Borregales, tight end Darren Fells and cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson among the group of four players that cannot be signed away by another team between Tuesday and Sunday's game. The Buccaneers are currently thin at the safety position with Jordan Whitehead injured and Mike Edwards suspended.
____________________________________________________
Dec 6 Updates
The Buccaneers placed long-snapper Zach Triner on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. If Triner is fully vaccinated and is able to generate two negative COVID tests 24 hours apart before Sunday's game against Buffalo he will be able to return to the active roster and participate in that contest. Triner also missed eight games with a finger injury but has handled the snapping in the last three games without incident.
____________________________________________________
Dec 3 Updates
The Buccaneers filled two of the three open spots on their active roster on Friday by signing wide receiver Breshad Perriman off the practice squad and activating cornerback Carlton Davis from injured reserve. Perriman had previously played in two games over three weeks on the practice squad after being elevated on game days, but any specific practice squad player can only be elevated twice in one season. The Buccaneers were down a receiver following Thursday's suspension of Antonio Brown. Davis hasn't played since suffering a quad injury in Week Four, but his return means the Bucs could have their opening-day cornerback trio of Davis, Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting on the field together for the first time since opening night.
The Buccaneers' final injury report of Week 13 featured good news on three starters, as defensive linemen Vita Vea and Will Gholston and guard Ali Marpet all returned to full participation in practice on Friday after being limited earlier in the week. Inside linebacker Devin White also participated fully for the second day in a row after being limited to start the week. Vea and Gholston did not even receive game-status designations, though Marpet and White were deemed questionable. Cornerback Jamel Dean also got the questionable designation though he practiced without limits all week.
After practice on Friday, Head Coach Bruce Arians announced that safety Jordan Whitehead and rookie wide receiver Jaelon Darden have been ruled out for Sunday's game in Atlanta. Whitehead has been sidelined by a calf injury suffered in practice on Thursday that Arians described as "very" significant. Darden got in some practice work this week after suffering a concussion in Indianapolis last Sunday but has not cleared the concussion protocol yet. The Bucs could turn to Scotty Miller on punt returns and Giovani Bernard on kickoff returns.
____________________________________________________
Dec 2 Updates
Two injured Buccaneers saw their status improve on the injury report, as both inside linebacker Devin White and wide receiver Jaelon Darden went from limited and no participation, respectively, on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. White is dealing with a quad injury that limited his performance on Sunday in Indianapolis and Darden is in the NFL's concussion protocol. Left guard Ali Marpet, who missed last week's game due to an oblique injury, continues to be limited, as is defensive lineman Vita Vea (knee).
Cornerback Carlton Davis, who has missed the last seven games due to a calf injury, has been practicing with the team the past two weeks in an attempt to return from injured reserve. On Thursday, Davis indicated that he feels as if he is ready to get back on the field on game days. He is eligible to be activated from IR at any point during a current 21-day window. "I feel good," said Davis. "I feel really good, probably the best I've felt in a while. I feel really confident in coming back this week, so we'll see."
____________________________________________________
Dec 1 Updates
Cornerback Jamel Dean missed most of the Buccaneers Week 12 win at Indianapolis after injuring his shoulder making a sideline tackle on tight end Jack Doyle in the first quarter. However, Dean was able to return to practice on Wednesday and participate fully, though he did wear a black "no-contact" jersey. Guard Ali Marpet, who missed the Colts game with an oblique injury, also returned to practice in a limited fashion. DL Vita Vea and ILB Devin White, who played through knee and quad injuries, respectively, on Sunday, remained limited on the practice field.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown was one of five Buccaneers who were held out of practice on Wednesday, along with wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion), safety Mike Edwards (knee), defensive lineman Will Gholston (wrist) and guard Aaron Stinnie (knee). Stinnie was later placed on injured reserve. Last week, Head Coach Bruce Arians had expressed hope that Brown might start making his way back to game availability this week, but now it appears as if Brown will miss at least one more game. Asked if Brown might play on Sunday in Atlanta, Arians said, "I doubt it."
Guard Aaron Stinnie will have to miss at least three games after he was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, and Bruce Arians said Stinnie's knee injury appears to be a "longer" term issue. Stinnie was injured in the first quarter of the Bucs win at Indianapolis on Sunday after making the first start of his regular season career. He was filling in for the injured Ali Marpet, and after he left the game the Bucs turned to first-year man Nick Leverett at left guard, with Leverett getting the first regular-season playing time of his career. The Bucs did not announce a corresponding move and thus currently have an open spot on their 53-man roster.
____________________________________________________